Big Ten Official Knocked Over During Heated Scuffle Between Ohio State, Michigan Players
There are few college football rivalries that can match the intensity of The Game.
On paper, it didn't have quite the same hype entering Saturday's matchup, as Ohio State (10–1) is a favorite to win the College Football Playoff, while Michigan (6–5) is having a season to forget coming off of its national championship win a year ago.
However, it goes without saying: you can throw out the records when the Buckeyes and Wolverines get together.
Ohio State players along the sideline took exception with a hit on superstar freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, sparking a scuffle between the Buckeyes and Wolverines early in the second quarter. One of the officials attempting to break players up was knocked to the ground amid the fracas.
Luckily it appears that the field judge is O.K. after hitting the ground.
Ohio State would ultimately miss a field goal to end the drive, and trails Michigan 7–3 late in the second quarter. Michigan's Aamir Hall intercepted a pass by Ohio State's Will Howard deep in Buckeyes territory to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings to give the maize and blue an early four-point lead.