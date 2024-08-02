Big Ten Updates Iconic Maps Commercial to Include UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon
Finally, the moment we've all been waiting for. The iconic Big Ten maps commercial has officially been updated to include the new schools joining the conference this year.
The famous commercial first debuted 2014 when Maryland and Rutgers joined the conference. The same commercial has been shown on networks since then.
But, with Washington, Oregon, UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten this year, the commercial was due for a revamp.
The new commercial dropped on Friday, beginning with the four new schools on the west coast. The original Big Ten schools followed, and the commercial seemed to be pretty similar from there.
Fans were mostly glad the Big Ten didn't scrap the legendary commercial for a brand new one. This one is too iconic to fully get rid of the idea.
The Big Ten football season begins in about a month, so fans should be prepared to see this commercial on repeat throughout the season.