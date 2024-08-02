SI

Big Ten Updates Iconic Maps Commercial to Include UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon

Madison Williams

The Big Ten maps commercial shown at the end.
The Big Ten maps commercial shown at the end. / Big Ten/Screengrab
In this story:

Finally, the moment we've all been waiting for. The iconic Big Ten maps commercial has officially been updated to include the new schools joining the conference this year.

The famous commercial first debuted 2014 when Maryland and Rutgers joined the conference. The same commercial has been shown on networks since then.

But, with Washington, Oregon, UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten this year, the commercial was due for a revamp.

The new commercial dropped on Friday, beginning with the four new schools on the west coast. The original Big Ten schools followed, and the commercial seemed to be pretty similar from there.

Fans were mostly glad the Big Ten didn't scrap the legendary commercial for a brand new one. This one is too iconic to fully get rid of the idea.

The Big Ten football season begins in about a month, so fans should be prepared to see this commercial on repeat throughout the season.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football