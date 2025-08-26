Bijan Robinson Offers His Score Prediction for Texas's Showdown With Ohio State
Two years into an NFL career on an upward trajectory, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson can attest to what every football fan knows: there's something different about college football.
"When you put [your colors] on, you gotta be in a different mode," Robinson told Sports Illustrated Tuesday. "You gotta be a different person. And when you see your team doing great stuff, you gotta bring the energy."
Those words echoed a promo the former Texas running back shot for College Colors Day, for which he is a spokesman this year (Jets and ex-Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams occupied the role last year). That's fitting, as Robinson's No. 1 Longhorns visit No. 3 Ohio State Saturday in one of the most hotly-anticipated season openers in history.
Some fans might play coy, but Robinson—who noted that trash talk has already begun between Atlanta players from the two schools—has a score prediction in mind for Saturday.
"The prediction is 28–14," Robinson said. "We're gonna take it, and it's gonna be the start of something great."
Just seven months ago, the Buckeyes downed Texas by that exact score in the Cotton Bowl on their way to an eventual national championship. Robinson believes, however, that a strong road showing can propel the Longhorns to a different outcome.
"We need to go to Ohio State and bring all the energy, because I think that one game will set up a lot for the season," Robinson said. "I'm expecting us to do the biggest things ... and I can't wait to see what happens, starting this Saturday."
