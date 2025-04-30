Bill Belichick Defends Jordon Hudson While Tearing into CBS Over Viral Interview
The fallout from Bill Belichick's widely viewed interview with CBS Sunday Morning continued Wednesday as the University of North Carolina released a statement from the football coach explaining how the sitdown was conducted and presented from his perspective.
"It presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation – which is simply not true," Belichick says of the piece, asserting that the idea his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was attempting to control the interview is a "false narrative."
Belichick adds that his expectation that topics not related to the content of his new book The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football would not be discussed was not honored during the interview. He asserts that Hudson only stepped in to redirect the questioning after this "occurred several times."
"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," Belichick's statement says. "Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."
"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative—that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation—which is simply not true."
This is a somewhat predictable next step as the final cut, as well as social clips of Hudson's involvement in the process have gone viral since its airing—the type of situation Belichick has seemingly been trying to avoid through a long and storied career trying to control the message. Now that a book promotional tour has place it in the hands of others, there was always the potential for friction.