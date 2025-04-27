Bill Belichick Had Awkward Response to Question About Leaving Robert Kraft Out of Book
Bill Belichick is a few months away from the official start of a brand-new journey, as the longtime NFL head coach will be on the University of North Carolina sidelines, leading the Tar Heels for the 2025 college football season. Part of this new journey for Belichick has been opening up after many years of tight-lipped public appearances - in a manner of speaking, anyway. Belichick is slated to release a book in May titled "The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football" which will detail all he's learned about winning from a lifetime of experiences.
To help promote the book's release, Belichick did an interview with Tony Dokoupil that aired on CBS Sunday Morning. Part of that interview featured a very uncomfortable exchange when the former New England Patriots head coach was asked about the notable absence of one figure from his book.
It was reported earlier this month that Belichick did not mention his former boss and Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, at any point in the book. When asked about this by Dokoupil, Belichick explained the book is more about his own personal experiences. Then, when confronted about the fact that Kraft didn't even merit a mention in the acknowledgements section, Belichick sat silently for a few seconds before saying, "Correct."
It was quite awkward.
A great example of what a deafening silence sounds like. Not to mention the next part of the interview where Belichick insisted his departure from New England was a mutual breakup and not a firing.
It seems not all is well between Belichick and Kraft after decades of success together.