Bill Belichick Gifting North Carolina Frats Free Pizzas for Rivalry Game vs. Duke
When legendary coach Bill Belichick took the North Carolina job on Dec. 11, a prominent unspoken question from fans and observers was how he would fit in at a school where basketball is king.
On Friday, an answer was reportedly given: just fine.
According to a Friday afternoon report from Ross Martin of 247Sports and CBS Sports, Belichick is buying free pizzas for the Tar Heels' fraternities ahead of their men's basketball showdown with No. 2 Duke Saturday afternoon.
"Coach Belichick wants to get your fraternity pizza for the UNC vs. Duke game tomorrow at 6:30 PM," the email from North Carolina director of football operations Alec Kerr obtained by Martin reads. "With that being said, our plan is to deliver the pizzas on behalf of Coach Belichick to your house."
it's a savvy move from Belichick to drum up interest in his program—and a tacit acknowledgement of which sport will always rule the roost in Chapel Hill, N.C.
All that's left to do is see whether the Tar Heels—13.5-point underdogs to the Blue Devils—can deliver on Belichick's culinary investment.