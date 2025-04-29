Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Seems Furious With CBS After Viral Interview
University of North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick went viral over the weekend as his interview on CBS Sunday Morning went completely off the rails in the strangest of ways.
In case you missed it, Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson was sitting off camera during the interview and she jumped in to tell CBS correspondent Tony Dokoupil that Belichick would not be answering any questions about how the two of them met.
“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said from her seat just next to the interview.
“No?” Dokoupil said.
“No,” Hudson emphatically replied.
It seems like Hudson is still upset with Dokoupil, as she retweeted a tweet from someone who wrote that they wished Belichick "reached across and strangled the life out of the interviewer."
Here's that moment from the interview:
Belichick probably can't wait for his first college football season at UNC to finally get here.