Bill Belichick Immediately Won Over UNC Fans With Message About Rival Duke

Bill Belichick shared his first words as a little kid were "beat Duke."
Bill Belichick was officially introduced as the new head football coach at the University of North Carolina on Thursday and it didn't take him long to win over Tar Heels fans with a fun message about their bitter rival, the Duke Blue Devils.

Belichick kicked off his press conference talking about his early childhood days that he spent living in Chapel Hill when his dad, Steve, was an assistant coach with the football team. Belichick said he doesn't remember much from back then because he was so young but he shared that he's been told many times by his family that his first words were: Beat Duke.

Belichick is going to fit in pretty well at his new home.

