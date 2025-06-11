Bill Belichick Makes Definitive Statement on Jordon Hudson’s Role With UNC Football
Bill Belichick conducted a press conference on Tuesday in an attempt to catch the local media up on the state of the North Carolina football program as the team heads into the summer months. Belichick opened his remarks with an observation about the decorative balloons in the room and later joked that he hoped his book would be a big seller on Father's Day.
Belichick told the media that his book was a "personal venture" that he had gotten involved with when he wasn't coaching in 2024 and explained that there's always noise out there. A few minutes later he was asked point-blank whether his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who was front and center on his book tour, would be on the sideline during games this season.
WRAL's Heidi Kirk asked Belichick directly, "Given the focus on your personal life, how do you keep your players from getting distracted and do you expect your girlfriend to be on the sidelines during games going forward?" This elicited an audible chuckle from the podium before Belichick responded.
"No, she doesn't have any role in the UNC football program," said Belichick. "But again, there's been noise out there about a lot of different things. Again, our focus is day-to-day, getting better, stacking good days together."
By directly answering the question about Hudson and then quickly pivoting to football coach jargon, Belichick and North Carolina could, in theory, actually be on to TCU.