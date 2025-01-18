SI

Bill Belichick Meets Up With Legendary Coach Roy Williams at UNC Basketball Game

That's a lot of championship rings.

Mike Kadlick

Belichick and Williams know a thing or two about winning championships.
Belichick and Williams know a thing or two about winning championships. / Screenshot via @aacnetwork on X.
While rumors swirl about Bill Belichick potentially returning to the NFL, the North Carolina head football coach continues to look comfortable in Chapel Hill.

The 72-year-old spent his Saturday afternoon at UNC's Dean E. Smith Center for their basketball matchup against Stanford, and he was spotted meeting up with legendary Tar Heels coach Roy Williams before the game.

Williams spent 2003 to '21 as the Tar Heels' head basketball coach, leading them to the Final Four seven times. In 18 seasons, he captured nine regular-season ACC titles, three ACC tournament championships, and of course—three national championships.

For those counting at home, that's 11 combined championship rings—eight for Belichick, three for Williams—in one video.

Not too shabby.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

