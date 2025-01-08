SI

Bill Belichick Looking to Hire Powerhouse HS Football Coach to North Carolina Staff

Chapel Bill's super-staff is beginning to take place.

Belichick is starting to put his coaching staff together.
While multiple teams, and Tom Brady specifically, try to lure Bill Belichick back to the NFL, the 72-year-old remains in Chapel Hill as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels—and has plenty of work to do ahead of the 2025 season.

Now in the midst of filling out his coaching staff, Belichick is reportedly looking to bring one of the nation's top high school coaches to Chapel Hill. According to Inside Carolina's Matt Zenitz, he's targeting IMG Academy head coach Billy Miller to join his staff.

IMG Academy is a preparatory boarding school in Bradenton, Florida—and is widely considered to be one of the top high school football programs in the country. Miller has been with IMG since 2014, serving as an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator from 2014 to '22. He was promoted to head coach in 2022.

Prior to his time at IMG, Miller served as a special teams coaching assistant under Belichick with the Patriots. He's also coached with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—and at Rutgers under Belichick's close friend, Greg Schiano.

If hired, Miller would join Freddie Kitchens and Steve Belichick on the revamped Tar Heels coaching staff that Belichick said will have "a strong NFL presence".

