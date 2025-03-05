SI

Bill Belichick, North Carolina Football Offer Son of an NFL Legend

Ryan Phillips

North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during halftime at Dean E. Smith Center.
North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during halftime at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bill Belichick and North Carolina just gave an offer to a familiar name.

Earlier this week, class of 2026 wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald announced he received a scholarship offer from the Tar Heels. Fitzgerald is the son of future Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

The younger Fitzgerald plays for Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Ariz., and is ranked as the 76th-best wide receiver in the nation on the 247Sports composite. The three-star recruit has a number of offers already, but UNC appears to be his biggest to date.

When asked about receiving the offer, the young wideout discussed his conversation with Belichick. "He told me he would push me every day to be the best and hold us accountable," Fitzgerald said.

It sure wouldn't hurt Belichick's recruiting efforts to have Larry Fitzgerald hanging around his program. Adding his son would bring him on board.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football