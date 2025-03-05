Bill Belichick, North Carolina Football Offer Son of an NFL Legend
Bill Belichick and North Carolina just gave an offer to a familiar name.
Earlier this week, class of 2026 wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald announced he received a scholarship offer from the Tar Heels. Fitzgerald is the son of future Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.
The younger Fitzgerald plays for Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Ariz., and is ranked as the 76th-best wide receiver in the nation on the 247Sports composite. The three-star recruit has a number of offers already, but UNC appears to be his biggest to date.
When asked about receiving the offer, the young wideout discussed his conversation with Belichick. "He told me he would push me every day to be the best and hold us accountable," Fitzgerald said.
It sure wouldn't hurt Belichick's recruiting efforts to have Larry Fitzgerald hanging around his program. Adding his son would bring him on board.