Bill Belichick, North Carolina Already Sent Transfer Portal Offer to Ivy League Star
Bill Belichick is already off-and-running in Chapel Hill.
According to On3, Belichick and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels have sent an offer to Penn transfer running back Malachi Hosley. Hosley posted the offer to his social media as well.
The Columbus, Georgia native led the Ivy League in both rushing yards (1,192) and rushing touchdowns (9) in 2024. He rushed for 100+ yards in seven of the Quakers 10 games this season.
According to 247Sports, Hosley is in the process of six official school visits after entering the transfer portal in late November. Said recruiting trip will culminate with a meeting with Belichick in Chapel Hill.
The 72-year-old officially signed on to be the Tar Heels' head coach on Wednesday with a reported five-year, $50 million deal. He'll be formally introduced at a press conference at the University of North Carolina on Thursday at 2 p.m. EST.