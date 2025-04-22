Bill Belichick, North Carolina to Open 2026 Season in Another Country
For the 12th time, college football will pay a visit to Ireland in 2026.
TCU and North Carolina will open the '26 season in Dublin, they announced Tuesday morning. Their matchup will mark the sixth edition of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the current trade name of the Irish season opener.
The Horned Frogs and Tar Heels are scheduled to meet on Sept. 1 in a contest nationally televised by ESPN. North Carolina's football program has been the subject of considerable public interest since it hired legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick to lead it on Dec. 11.
The Tar Heels are 3-0 all-time against TCU, having beaten the Horned Frogs in 1940, 1994 and 1997.
The first college football game in Dublin was staged in 1988, with Boston College beating Army 38–24. This year's Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be a rivalry game, as Kansas State takes on Iowa State on Aug. 23.