Bill Belichick Received Perfect On-Brand Gift in First Presser With North Carolina
Ahead of an introductory press conference where he was named the North Carolina Tar Heels' 35th head football coach, Bill Belichick was presented with a perfect, on-brand gift by the University.
Prior to taking questions from media, UNC Chancellor Lee Harriss Roberts and athletic director Bubba Cunningham pulled out a grey, cut-off sweatshirt for their new head coach with a Carolina Blue "NC" logo on the front.
Check it out:
Belichick, of course, notably donned a cut-off hoodie while patrolling the sidelines during his 20+ year run coaching the New England Patriots.
The 72-year-old signed a five-year, $50 million contract to be the Tar Heels' next head coach on Wednesday. When asked by reporters at his press conference why he wants to continue coaching, Belichick replied, "It beats working. When you love what you do, it's not work."
He later added that he plans on coaching, "for a long time," and that he "didn't come [to North Carolina] to leave," indicating that he doesn't plan on leaving for another NFL job in the future.
The Tar Heels, under interim head coach Freddie Kitchens, are preparing to play in the 2024 Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, Massachusetts coming up on December 28. Belichick announced on Thursday that he plans to retain Kitchens on his 2025 coaching staff.