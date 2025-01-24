SI

Bill Belichick Reveals How Much Fun He's Having on the Recruiting Trail for UNC

First-year Tar Heels coach talked about the process on the Pat McAfee Show.

Kyle Koster

Bill Belichick checks in from the recruiting trail.
Bill Belichick checks in from the recruiting trail. / Pat McAfee Show on X
One of the doubts a lot of people had about Bill Belichick coaching at North Carolina was his appetite for hitting the recruiting trail. Nothing he did during his incredibly accomplished NFL career suggests this would be something he'd find particularly enjoyable. But the Tar Heels leader once again reassured everyone that he does, in fact, take pleasure in the process when he joined the Pat McAfee on Friday afternoon.

"It's been great," Belichick said. "It's been great to get on the road and see some of the great high school coaches, programs, players. Still a lot more to hit but it's been fun connecting with so many people—some new, some old—it's been a great process. There's a lot of really good kids out there, it's been fun to see them."

Belichick went on to allude to the idea of mutual investment between recruit and the university so it's clear he's hit the ground running with a full mastery of the vernacular.

One of the things that was often unconsidered in these conversations about the decorated coach finding joy in building out a collegiate roster was how much of that could rely on his level of success. One could see where he would have really good luck out there and there's a long track record to show that winning is one of the few things that get him to crack a smile.

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

