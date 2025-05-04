Bill Belichick Seeking Outside Help As Fallout From CBS Interview Fiasco Continues
Over the course of his legendary career, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has carefully cultivated the impression of being in control. Clouds never seemed to last long for the New England Patriots, because Belichick's sheer force of personality was there to chase them away.
In the last week, that reputation has taken a strange hit. A truly bizarre interview with CBS Sunday Morning raised questions about the nature of his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, which Belichick did his best to swat aside. With just under four months to go until the Tar Heels' season opener, the coach remains the story.
Apparently, Belichick is taking steps to correct this. According to a Sunday morning report from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the coach is looking for outside help to handle his public relations.
Per Florio, former Chicago Bears vice president of communications Brandon Faber has been in discussions with Belichick, though "nothing has been completed or formalized."
Belichick has a book—The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football—due out Tuesday. North Carolina is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 1 against TCU.