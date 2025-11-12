SI

Bill Belichick Shuts Down Giants Speculation Following Brian Daboll’s Firing

Blake Silverman

Bill Belichick is 4-5 in his first season at North Carolina
Bill Belichick is 4-5 in his first season at North Carolina / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Giants have already had big names linked to their coaching search after the franchise sacked Brian Daboll on Monday. Apparently, though, six-time Super Bowl winner and current North Carolina coach Bill Belichick won’t be one of them.

So he says, at least.

On Tuesday, the first-year Tar Heels coach was asked about the Giants opening directly during a press conference. He shot any speculation down, asserting he remains focused in leading UNC through a rocky first season.

“Getting ready for Wake Forest, that's all I got this week," the 73-year-old coach said via ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

That deflection is expected as an active coach publicly exclaiming their interest in leaving their current job for another would be a surprise, especially one who is famous for succinct answers. However, Belichick was then asked whether any of his active players or recruits have prodded into any speculation, to which he opened up a bit more while maintaining his commitment to North Carolina.

"I've been asked about it from time to time," he said via ESPN. "Look I've been down this road before. I'm focused on Wake Forest, that's it. That's my commitment to this team. Next week it'll be to our next opponent, and so forth. I'm here to do the best I can for this team."

Belichick and his UNC squad are on a two-game win streak after they dropped four in a row. He got his first ACC win against Syracuse on Oct. 31 then followed it up with a victory over Stanford on Saturday. Sitting at 4-5, the legendary coach hopes to continue the momentum and find a strong finish to an otherwise difficult year. The Tar Heels finish their regular-season schedule with games against Wake Forest, Duke and NC State.

The Giants, meanwhile, take on their coaching search after a 2-8 start with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka taking over with the interim tag. Belichick does have Giants ties, working on the defensive staff from 1979 to ‘90, including his tenure as New York’s defensive coordinator for six seasons before he left to take his first NFL head coaching job with the Browns.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

