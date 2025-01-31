Bill Belichick Offers Teaser for His Upcoming Book 'The Art of Winning'
In the months between coaching his last game for the New England Patriots last season and his first game for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the fall, Bill Belichick has been quite the busy guy.
Between appearances on College GameDay, The Pat McAfee Show and his own podcasts, Belichick—who also joined social media in recent months—has developed into quite the media star. He also announced Friday that his latest venture—becoming a published author—is in the works.
Belichick's first book, titled "The Art of Winning: Lessons From a Life in Football," is now available for preorder and is coming out in May.
"My life in football over the last 49+ years involved a lot of winning, losing, and more than anything: learning," Belichick wrote on social media. "I have learned from all of the teams I was apart of since early childhood, from my players, competitors, and colleagues in the NFL, and from coaches and players at UNC and the U.S. Naval Academy alongside my beloved father.
"My hope with this book is that you learn about what I learned in the NFL about sustained success, leadership, and what it means to be a team player. You can make use of those extractable lessons in your own life, no matter what type of TEAM you are apart of."
Belichick, after nearly 50 years coaching in the NFL, opted to take the North Carolina head-coaching job back in December. He has been busy filling out his coaching staff and hitting the recruiting trail in recent months as he takes over a program coming off a disappointing 6–7 season in the ACC.
Belichick and the Tar Heels are set to kick off their 2025 season on Sept. 1 against TCU. And when that ball kicks off, Belichick will be standing on the sidelines as a published author.