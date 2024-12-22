Bill Belichick to Add Son Steve to Coaching Staff at UNC
Bill Belichick isn't wasting any time adding his son to his coaching staff at UNC.
According to multiple reports, Belichick is set to name his son Steve as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina, reuniting the father-son tandem that worked alongside each other in the NFL as recently as 2023.
Steve, 37, spent the 2024 season serving as the defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. Prior to that, he was a defensive assistant on his dad's coaching staff with the New England Patriots.
He impressed this year at UW under head coach Jedd Fisch, having helped elevate the program's defense to one of the better units in the nation. After being ranked 99th in the nation in yards allowed per game in 2023, the Huskies' defense improved to 26th in 2024. Their passing defense surrendered just 166.8 yards per game, second best in the Big Ten.
Now, he'll look to provide that same impact during his father's first season with the Tar Heels. UNC surrendered 28.2 points per game this year, which ranked 12th in the ACC. Before he joins Bill at Chapel Hill, Steve will fulfill his duties and coach the defense during Washington's bowl game in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl against Louisville.