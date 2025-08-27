Bill Belichick Names North Carolina's Starting Quarterback Ahead of Season Opener
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick has named Gio Lopez the Tar Heels' starting quarterback for the 2025 season, the team announced. Lopez beat out Max Johnson for the job, and will now become the first starter in the Belichick era at UNC.
"Gio's made a ton of progress," Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. "We've evaluated things through training camp. As now we get ready for TCU, he'll be our starting quarterback. We'll give him the majority of the reps in practice and make sure that we get him as much preparation as possible."
Lopez, a redshirt sophomore, transferred to UNC in the spring after spending the first two seasons of his college career at South Alabama. He started 11 games there last season, completing 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also showcased his abilities as a rusher by running for 465 yards and seven touchdowns.
Last season, Johnson had won the starting job for North Carolina, but suffered a devastating injury that caused him to miss the remainder of the season. He is back now, but will take on a backup role to Lopez.
Lopez will make his first start for the Tar Heels on Monday, when they host TCU in primetime.