Cameras Caught Bill Belichick’s Sad Walk Off the Field After UNC's Blowout Loss

Kristen Wong

UNC coach Bill Belichick suffered the second blowout loss of his college football career in Saturday's loss to UCF.
UNC coach Bill Belichick suffered the second blowout loss of his college football career in Saturday's loss to UCF. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Bill Belichick era at UNC is off to a middling start in 2025.

Belichick and the Tar Heels suffered a 34-9 blowout loss to UCF on Saturday, falling to 2-2 on the year. It was an overall ugly performance for UNC, which averaged just 3.7 yards per play and fell into a 24-point deficit by the third quarter of the game. To make matters worse, quarterback Gio Lopez was carted off the field due to an apparent leg injury; the team has yet to provide further details about Lopez's injury status.

After UNC's bad loss, Belichick walked off the field with his usual stoic look, staring at the ground and mostly avoiding eye contact. He was quickly met in the tunnel by girlfriend Jordon Hudson, which you can see at the end of this video:

Belichick started off the season with a 48-14 loss against TCU, but followed that up with two victories against Charlotte and Richmond. The Patriots legend will look to get back to winning ways when UNC takes on Clemson next week.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

