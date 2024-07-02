Utah State's Blake Anderson Not Expected to Return as Head Coach, per Report
With football season just around the corner, Utah State may soon be looking for a new head coach.
Aggies coach Blake Anderson has been placed on administrative leave and is not expected to return to his post, according to Tuesday morning reports from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Anderson, 55, has spent three years leading Utah State. He has compiled a record of 23-17, peaking in 2021 with a 11-3 season that ended in the Aggies' third postseason AP ranking of this century.
Before taking over the Utah State job, Anderson was successful at Arkansas State, going 51-37 from 2014 to 2020.
Anderson's wife's death from breast cancer in the summer of 2019 made the Red Wolves a national story; he returned to coach the team to a blowout win over UNLV on Sept. 7 of that year.
Over the course of a three-decade coaching career, Anderson has spent time with New Mexico, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss and North Carolina in FBS.