Blake Horvath Sets Navy Football Record With 95-Yard TD Run vs. Oklahoma

Horvath's 95-yard scamper was more than just a game-tying touchdown.

Tim Capurso

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath carries the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half of the 125th Army-Navy game at Northwest Stadium on December 14, 2024.
Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath carries the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half of the 125th Army-Navy game at Northwest Stadium on December 14, 2024. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath's 95-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the Armed Forces Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners was more than just a game-tying score.

It was also a historic run.

Horvath's scamper was the longest run in Navy football program history, according to the Navy Athletics account on X (formerly Twitter).

Horvath's run broke the previous mark of 93 yards, set by former Midshipmen running back Johnny Sai in a 1963 game against the Duke Blue Devils.

It's an incredible record when you consider that Navy has fielded a run-heavy, triple option offense for several decades, providing countless ball carriers the opportunity to take aim at Sai's record.

But it was Horvath, a semifinalist for college football's 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award, who got the job done at a pivotal moment in the Armed Forces Bowl. He later added a six-yard score, his second rushing touchdown of the game, to give the Midshipmen the lead in the fourth quarter.

That score ultimately decided the game, with Navy hanging on to win 21-20.

Tim Capurso
