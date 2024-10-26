Bloomington Mayor Declares October 26 Lee Corso Day in Honor of Ex-Indiana Coach
Beloved ESPN College Gameday analyst and longtime college football coach Lee Corso received the ultimate honor during Saturday's show in Bloomington, a homecoming for the former Indiana coach. Corso, who on Saturday donned the iconic red sweater he wore while pacing the sidelines during his 10-year tenure for the Hoosiers, had the day of October 26 named after him as a tribute on the set of College Gameday.
Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson made the declaration to cheers from the crowd of Indiana fans.
"Today in Bloomington, we are declaring it Coach Lee Corso Day!" Thomson exclaimed.
Check out the moment, courtesy of College Gameday's account on X (formerly Twitter).
An emotional Corso then embraced Thomson before saying a few words.
"Thank you very much for coming and being here," Corso said. "And thank you Mayor, I appreciate it very much."
Corso, 89, spent 10 seasons with the Hoosiers, compiling a 41-68-2 record while leading the program to its first-ever bowl game win in the 1979 Holiday Bowl. Saurday also marked a reunion for the '79 Holiday Bowl team. Corso has since become a beloved figure in the sport for his iconic headgear picks and lighthearted moments on College Gameday. But Saturday was all about Corso and Indiana.
Truly a special day indeed for Corso.