Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Explains His Nonchalant Pre-Snap Stance in Backfield
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has made plenty of headlines for his play itself this season. His 1,734 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns lead FBS, and he's a near-lock to make it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
However, Jeanty has also drawn a significant amount of attention for a quirk of his game. Bucking the traditional running-back stance, Jeanty stands up straight in the backfield. It's earned him comparisons to Michael Myers, Sabrina Carpenter and others.
In a sit down with CBS partially posted on social media Thursday, Jeanty discussed the unusual stance and how it helps him.
"I know it may look crazy seeing me stand back there, but I'm back there relaxed, I'm reading the play, I'm reading the defense," Jeanty said. "I'm ready to go."
"Something about being like this, it just doesn't do it for me," Jeanty told CBS, briefly crouching into a more conventional stance. "Standing straight up, looking at the defense, I don't know. It just looks clearer that way."
Jeanty, 20, is widely expected to be the first running back off the board in this coming NFL draft. His Broncos, ranked No. 13, are also College Football Playoff contenders.