SI

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Explains His Nonchalant Pre-Snap Stance in Backfield

The Broncos running back has excelled with style in 2024.

Patrick Andres

Ashton Jeanty warms up before No. 15 Boise State's 56–24 win over San Diego State on Nov. 1, 2024.
Ashton Jeanty warms up before No. 15 Boise State's 56–24 win over San Diego State on Nov. 1, 2024. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has made plenty of headlines for his play itself this season. His 1,734 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns lead FBS, and he's a near-lock to make it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

However, Jeanty has also drawn a significant amount of attention for a quirk of his game. Bucking the traditional running-back stance, Jeanty stands up straight in the backfield. It's earned him comparisons to Michael Myers, Sabrina Carpenter and others.

In a sit down with CBS partially posted on social media Thursday, Jeanty discussed the unusual stance and how it helps him.

"I know it may look crazy seeing me stand back there, but I'm back there relaxed, I'm reading the play, I'm reading the defense," Jeanty said. "I'm ready to go."

"Something about being like this, it just doesn't do it for me," Jeanty told CBS, briefly crouching into a more conventional stance. "Standing straight up, looking at the defense, I don't know. It just looks clearer that way."

Jeanty, 20, is widely expected to be the first running back off the board in this coming NFL draft. His Broncos, ranked No. 13, are also College Football Playoff contenders.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football