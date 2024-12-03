Boise State Coach Responds to Deion Sanders's Heisman Trophy Stance
Colorado coach Deion Sanders thinks his guy, Travis Hunter, is a lock to win the Heisman Trophy, while Boise State coach Spencer Danielson believes the award should go to his guy, running back Ashton Jeanty.
After the Buffaloes' 52-0 win over Oklahoma State on Friday, Sanders mentioned he thinks Hunter "clinched" the Heisman with his performance. Hunter had 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns, plus an interception on the defensive end.
"He's the best player in college football," Sanders told reporters of Hunter on Friday. "You could find ways to hate, criticize and condemn him and you won't come out of that looking professional because now you're just searching for something."
On the season, Hunter has 92 catches for 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He has four interceptions and a rushing touchdown, too.
Jeanty is college football's top running back, with 2,288 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led Boise State to an 11-1 record and a berth into the Mountain West championship game against No. 22 UNLV on Friday.
With a win over UNLV, the Broncos are expected to earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, even with their No. 11 ranking, as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions.
Danielson was asked about Sanders's comments in a press conference and had some strong words on his stance on who should win the Heisman this year.
"Ashton Jeanty is the best football player in the country," Danielson said via Jay Tust of KTVB Sports. "For me, if you're one of the best players in the country, you play in the championship game."
Colorado (9-3) fell short of the Big 12 championship game due to the conference's tiebreaker rules, which promoted Arizona State and Iowa State into the title game.
The Heisman Trophy finalists will be announced on Dec. 9, which will surely include both Hunter and Jeanty. The ceremony to announce the winner is slated for Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.
We'll see which head coach the Heisman voters agree with.