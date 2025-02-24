Boston College's Bill O'Brien Hires His Former Quarterback As Offensive Analyst
In a bid to build on a decent first season at Boston College, Eagles coach Bill O'Brien is reportedly turning to a name from his past.
O'Brien is hiring former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin as an offensive analyst, according to a Monday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. McGloin, 35, quarterbacked the Nittany Lions from 2009 to '12; his last and best season was O'Brien's first at Penn State.
McGloin—born in Scranton, Pa.—had been serving as a Democratic county commissioner in his native Lackawanna County. He resigned from that position effective Monday.
After his Nittany Lions tenure, McGloin briefly played in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders—throwing 11 touchdowns against 11 interceptions over four seasons.
Boston College went 7-6 in 2024, producing its first back-to-back winning seasons since 2016 to '18. The Eagles also briefly cracked the AP top 25 in September, their first poll stint since '18.