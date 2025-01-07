Boston College Coach Bill O'Brien Discusses Potential Future Return to NFL
The season may have ended the same way 2023 ended—with a 7-6 record—but coach Bill O'Brien had a fairly successful first year at Boston College.
The Eagles opened 4-1 in 2024, dominating No. 10 Florida State on the road and playing No. 6 Missouri tough in a 27–21 nailbiter. Though Boston College regressed in October, it rebounded to win three of its last four regular-season games—highlighted by a 37–31 win over Syracuse on Nov. 9.
Amid a climate of tentative optimism around the future of the program, O'Brien indicated to ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday that while he's happy with the Eagles, he would be reluctant to rule out a future return to the NFL.
"I really appreciate what BC's done for me," O'Brien said. "BC's made a big commitment to football here. You can never say never, I'm not someone who can forecast the future or things like that. I like where we're at at BC. I like our future."
O'Brien—a native of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood—coached the Houston Texans from 2014 to '20, and has served as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator on two occasions.