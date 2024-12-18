Boston College Lands Former Four-Star Alabama QB Dylan Lonergan in Transfer Portal
Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien got his quarterback back in the transfer portal.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, former Alabama QB Dylan Lonergan has committed to play for the Boston College Eagles in 2025. ESPN's Pete Thamel confirmed the report, adding that during O'Brien's time as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator, he recruited Lonergan to Tuscaloosa. They now reunite in Chestnut Hill.
Lonergan was a former four-star recruit out of Snellville, Ga.'s Brookwood High School in 2023. He served as a backup quarterback to Jalen Milroe for the last two seasons and in three game appearances, threw for 35 yards and rushed for 21.
Upon entering the transfer portal this winter, Lonergan reportedly also had interest from Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels, and Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. In the end, the 6'2" passer chose BOB over BB.
After tallying a 7–5 record in O'Brien's first season at BC, the Eagles are bowl-eligible and set to square off against Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl coming up on December 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at the Bronx's Yankee Stadium.