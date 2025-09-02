SI

Bowl Projections After Week 1: North Carolina Tumbles, Appealing Mayo Bowl Matchup

Aside from the College Football Playoff, how the 35 bowl games shape up after a wild weekend.

Bryan Fischer

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels did not instill confidence for a top bowl slot.
College football has finally returned for all 136 FBS teams after a Week Zero amuse-bouche, and it didn’t take very long for some of our preconceived notions to become completely flipped on their heads after a long offseason full of debate and wonder. 

Thanks to events in Tallahassee, for example, it might be time to start talking about the Noles again after Florida State straight up bullied Alabama around. The U might be back for real in South Florida, and that school west of the Rockies who flashes the same hand symbol might be too given what transpired in the Rose Bowl. Even filtering on down into the Group of 5 ranks, the American is certainly shaping up to have an incredible season after starting things off on the right foot. The MAC may be much tougher during conference play than expected given how so many teams wound up pushing Power 4 teams through four quarters. 

As a result, the postseason picture underwent a significant shift despite the limited sample size of final score lines. 

Bill Belichick’s uninspiring debut against TCU should cause North Carolina to tumble from being an attractive bowl pick to a team that might soon find out what the greatest NFL head coach looks like donning an oversized sombrero to ring in the New Year in El Paso. Speaking of coaches, Shane Beamer and Bret Bielema could be in line for Round 2 of their postseason spat. It’s also hard to know what might be more appealing in this week’s projected Mayo Bowl matchup, the thought of Lane Kiffin getting a tub of said condiment dumped on his head or all the potential touchdowns we’d be in store for if Ole Miss winds up seeing Jeff Brohm and Louisville.

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26.

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Arizona vs. Air Force

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

San Diego State vs. South Alabama

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

UNLV vs. Central Michigan

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Southern Miss vs. Ohio

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

East Carolina vs. Old Dominion

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Virginia Tech vs. Missouri

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Boise State vs. Buffalo

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

Utah State vs. Troy

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. James Madison

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Hawai‘i vs. Western Kentucky

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Michigan State vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Baylor vs. Minnesota

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

Vanderbilt vs. TCU

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Virginia vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Indiana vs. Duke

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Pitt vs. USF

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

BYU vs. Florida State

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Western Michigan vs. San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

Colorado State vs. Appalachian State

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Auburn vs. Georgia Tech

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas A&M vs. UTSA

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Kansas vs. North Texas

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Michigan vs. Florida

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

Texas Tech vs. USC

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

South Carolina vs. Illinois

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Cal vs. North Carolina

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Alabama vs. Nebraska

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Oregon State vs. Iowa

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

Memphis vs. Texas State

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Kansas State vs. Tennessee

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Ole Miss vs. Louisville

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Washington vs. SMU

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

UTEP vs. Miami (Ohio)

