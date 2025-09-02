Bowl Projections After Week 1: North Carolina Tumbles, Appealing Mayo Bowl Matchup
College football has finally returned for all 136 FBS teams after a Week Zero amuse-bouche, and it didn’t take very long for some of our preconceived notions to become completely flipped on their heads after a long offseason full of debate and wonder.
Thanks to events in Tallahassee, for example, it might be time to start talking about the Noles again after Florida State straight up bullied Alabama around. The U might be back for real in South Florida, and that school west of the Rockies who flashes the same hand symbol might be too given what transpired in the Rose Bowl. Even filtering on down into the Group of 5 ranks, the American is certainly shaping up to have an incredible season after starting things off on the right foot. The MAC may be much tougher during conference play than expected given how so many teams wound up pushing Power 4 teams through four quarters.
As a result, the postseason picture underwent a significant shift despite the limited sample size of final score lines.
Bill Belichick’s uninspiring debut against TCU should cause North Carolina to tumble from being an attractive bowl pick to a team that might soon find out what the greatest NFL head coach looks like donning an oversized sombrero to ring in the New Year in El Paso. Speaking of coaches, Shane Beamer and Bret Bielema could be in line for Round 2 of their postseason spat. It’s also hard to know what might be more appealing in this week’s projected Mayo Bowl matchup, the thought of Lane Kiffin getting a tub of said condiment dumped on his head or all the potential touchdowns we’d be in store for if Ole Miss winds up seeing Jeff Brohm and Louisville.
Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26.
Bowl
Date
Matchup
L.A. Bowl
Dec. 13
Arizona vs. Air Force
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 16
San Diego State vs. South Alabama
Cure Bowl
Dec. 17
UNLV vs. Central Michigan
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 17
Southern Miss vs. Ohio
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 19
East Carolina vs. Old Dominion
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 19
Virginia Tech vs. Missouri
Potato Bowl
Dec. 22
Boise State vs. Buffalo
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 23
Utah State vs. Troy
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. James Madison
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
Hawai‘i Bowl
Dec. 24
Hawai‘i vs. Western Kentucky
Sports Bowl
Dec. 26
Michigan State vs. Toledo
Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
Baylor vs. Minnesota
First Responder Bowl
Dec. 26
Vanderbilt vs. TCU
Military Bowl
Dec. 27
Virginia vs. Navy
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 27
Indiana vs. Duke
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 27
Pitt vs. USF
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 27
BYU vs. Florida State
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
Western Michigan vs. San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 27
Colorado State vs. Appalachian State
Gator Bowl
Dec. 27
Auburn vs. Georgia Tech
Texas Bowl
Dec. 27
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas A&M vs. UTSA
Independence Bowl
Dec. 30
Kansas vs. North Texas
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Michigan vs. Florida
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 30
Texas Tech vs. USC
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
South Carolina vs. Illinois
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Cal vs. North Carolina
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
Alabama vs. Nebraska
Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Oregon State vs. Iowa
Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 2
Memphis vs. Texas State
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Kansas State vs. Tennessee
Mayo Bowl
Jan. 2
Ole Miss vs. Louisville
Holiday Bowl
Jan. 2
Washington vs. SMU
TBD/Bahamas Bowl
TBD
UTEP vs. Miami (Ohio)