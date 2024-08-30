Bowling Green Opened the Season With 100-Yard Kick Return TD, and Fans Were Fired Up
Bowling Green opened up college football's Week 1 slate with a matchup against Fordham, and they got things started in the most electric fashion possible.
Kick returner Justin Pegues was back to receive the season opening kickoff and opted to run it back from the goal line. After receiving some strong blocks, he found a gap along the sideline and burst down field. Running back Jaison Patterson helped finish the job with a pair of outstanding blocks while Pegues burst into the end zone for a 100-yard kick return touchdown.
It's hard to imagine a more exciting way to start the season than a kick return touchdown, and it didn't take long for the Falcons to add to their lead, heading into halftime up 27–3.
College football fans were fired up over the surreal start to the season and raced to social media to celebrate the return of football season.