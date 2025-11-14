Ex-Giants Coach Brian Daboll Could Draw Interest From a Top College Football Opening
Penn State’s coaching search thus far has yielded very little in the way of traction—at least on the national scale.
The Nittany Lions were rumored to have interest in Nebraska’s Matt Rhule and Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, both of whom reached contract extension agreements with their respective schools. According to a report from Bruce Feldman and Ralph Russo of The Athletic, the Nittany Lions have several coaches they are interested in, including former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, who is “expected to get some consideration” for the job.
Daboll was an offensive coordinator for Alabama in 2017 when the Crimson Tide won the national title and reportedly has an interest in getting back into the college game. Daboll has never been a head coach in college football despite his track record as an assistant.
Other names Penn State is considering include Georgia Tech’s Brent Key, James Madison’s Bob Chesney, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.
When you fire a coach like James Franklin, you better nail his replacement. Time will tell if Penn State will be able to upgrade at head coach.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
