Brian Kelly Apologized to Reporter He Lashed at for Questioning LSU's Offense
LSU head coach Brian Kelly apologized to a reporter after snapping at him during his postgame press conference on Saturday. Following LSU's 20-10 win over Florida, reporter Michael Cauble asked Kelly, "What are you seeing with your offense?"
Kelly was immediately flustered by the question, replying, “Stop. Really? Is that the first question? We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game.”
Kelly and Cauble then got in a back-and-forth exchange. Cauble maintained his composure and went on to ask, "What is going on with third down?" and “No, I think people want to know why you can't run the ball, quite honestly," as Kelly continued to berate his questioning.
After those questions, Kelly concluded the exchange, saying, “You know what? You're spoiled. You're spoiled. This team is 17-1 at night. 17-1. Give them some respect. How about that? Give them some respect instead of micro analyzing every little thing. This is ridiculous for a group of seasoned reporters. That kind of question is so out of line.”
Two days later, Kelly issued a public apology to Cauble during his press conference. Kelly explained that the emotions of the game got to him, and he wanted to defend his team, but he took accountability for his actions.
"I want to go back to the press conference after the game," Kelly said Monday. "I've texted with Mike and offered my apology to him for the way I handled the questioning. I think it's important to understand my standard relative to how we work with the media on a day-to-day basis need to be higher. I take responsibility for that, and I'll be better in the future. ... I publicly apologize to Mike. He's an outstanding reporter, he works hard, and we'll do better moving forward."