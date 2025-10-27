LSU Athletic Director Explains Why He Fired Brian Kelly Amid 5-3 Season
The standards are higher than ever for top college football programs, and with LSU failing to live up to those, the team decided to fire head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday.
The firing comes a day after LSU's 49–25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M at home on Saturday, a loss that caused them to drop out of the AP Top 25 poll. After leading 18–14 at the half, the Tigers were held scoreless for the majority of the second half while allowing the Aggies to rack up 35 points and roll to the win.
It was one thing when the Tigers lost one-possession games to Vanderbilt and Ole Miss on the road, but getting blown out in the second half at home proved unacceptable. They didn't just drop to 5–3, they showed they can't compete with the best teams in the conference or country, much less live up to the program's championship aspirations.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game. I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
The Tigers went 34–14 in just under four seasons with Kelly at the helm, but failed to make the College Football Playoff let alone win a national championship during that span. They are still seeking their first championship since the 2019 campaign, when Joe Burrow's Heisman-winning season propelled them to their fourth championship in program history.
“As a proud alum, and as the current caretaker of our athletics programs, I will not compromise in our pursuit of excellence and we will not lower our standards,” Woodward added. “I continue to believe that LSU is the best football program in America and that our head coach position is among the best considering our investment, our ability to attract and retain talent, our unbelievable fans, and our institutional and statewide commitment to—and love for—LSU Football."
With Kelly out, LSU has tabbed Frank Wilson as the team's interim coach. The Tigers have four remaining games in the regular season against Alabama, Western Kentucky, Arkansas and Oklahoma. LSU, who is arguably the top coaching vacancy in the country, will immediately start the search for their next head coach.