Brian Kelly Turns Down Two Settlement Offers From LSU, Seeks Full Buyout
Brian Kelly has reportedly turned two two financial settlement offers from LSU after being fired by the university last month, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported Monday.
On the day he was fired, Kelly rejected a lump-sum payment of $25 million from former LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, per documents obtained by the Baton Rouge Advocate. In addition to the $25 million, Woodward was reportedly willing to change the language in Kelly's contract that stated Kelly would receive less money from his buyout if he decided to coach again. Kelly later also rejected the school's increased offer of $30 million.
Kelly's attorneys sent LSU a letter dated No. 5 seeking written confirmation by 6 p.m. ET Monday that the school will "fulfill its contractual obligation" to pay Kelly the "full liquidated damages."
"Absent this written confirmation by that date, Coach Kelly will pursue all available legal remedies," the letter said.
Kelly is owed $54 million based on the terms of his old LSU contract, as to be paid in monthly payments through 2031.
The ex-Tigers coach seemed to be open to a settlement with the school based on his email to Woodward and LSU's administrators that was released last week: "As we discussed in our meeting, I’m open to your desire to reach a settlement of what’s owed to me under the contract, although of course it would have to make sense financially," Kelly wrote.
It looks like Kelly, who was in the middle of his fourth season with the Tigers on a 10-year, $95 million contract, wants all of what he's owed following his firing and isn't willing to negotiate any lesser settlements.