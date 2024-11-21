Blue-Chip QB Recruit Bryce Underwood Flips Commitment From LSU to Michigan
Michigan has reportedly landed its biggest coup of coach Sherrone Moore's short tenure.
Class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood is flipping his commitment from LSU to the Wolverines, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Underwood, 17, plays for Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich.—a suburb of Detroit. His team lost 35–21 to Detroit Catholic Central in Michigan's Division 1 regional finals Friday, ending its season.
A five-star recruit by 247Sports's metrics, Underwood previously committed to play for the Tigers on Jan. 6.
Both LSU and Michigan have struggled this season; the former is 6-4 while the latter is 5-5 with two games to go apiece.
Earlier this season, Underwood's school made headlines for an ignominious connection to the Wolverines: Connor Stalions, the alleged mastermind of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, took a coaching job there.
Michigan opens its 2025 season on Aug. 30 of next year against New Mexico.