New Michigan Quarterback Had Bold Five-Word Message to LeBron James About Ohio State

Michigan's new quarterback made a bold statement when he met LeBron James.

Eva Geitheim

LeBron James in attendance in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Michigan's new quarterback, Bryce Underwood, got the opportunity to meet one of the biggest fans of his rival Ohio State—LeBron James. Earlier this season, Underwood met up James after the Lakers' win over the Clippers. Underwood was nervous in the moments before speaking with James, but it didn't stop him from sending a bold message to one of the NBA's all-time greats.

"It's over for Ohio State," Underwood told James, via The Rich Eisen Show.

Underwood recalled James laughing after his proclamation, and the two continued to talk after.

Ohio State is coming off a College Football Playoff National Championship victory, but James's favorite team has still struggled against Michigan in recent seasons. Even with the Wolverines having a relative "down" year following the departure of Jim Harbaugh and many star players before the 2024 season, the Wolverines still managed to defeat the Buckeyes last season, winning 13-10. Michigan has now defeated Ohio State in four straight seasons.

Underwood, ESPN's No. 1 ranked recruit in the class of 2025 and a Michigan native, will look to carry on this streak of defeating Ohio State for at least the next three seasons. Underwood will have the opportunity to hold true to his word on Nov. 29, the next time the two bitter rivals face off.

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

