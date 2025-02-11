BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe Announces Retirement After Two Decades
One of college athletics' most experienced administrators is calling it a career.
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe is retiring at the conclusion of the 2024-25 academic year, according to a Tuesday afternoon athletic department release. Per the Cougars, Holmoe will address his departure at a Wednesday morning press conference.
Holmoe, 64, had served in that role since 2005. The former BYU defensive back steered the Cougars through a minefield of conference shifts—guiding the school from the Mountain West to the West Coast Conference (and football independence) to its current home in the Big 12.
Before taking the reins of his alma mater's athletic department, Holmoe won three Super Bowls in six years playing for the San Francisco 49ers. He also coached California for five years, going 16-39.
In the 2020-21 academic year, after successfully stitching together a football schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic as an independent, Holmoe's peers voted him an FBS Athletic Director of the Year.