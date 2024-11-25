Cal Equipment Manager Tackles Fan Trying to Steal a Helmet After Stanford Game
Cal beat Stanford 24-21 in the 131st edition of The Big Game on Saturday. It was a classic ACC battle between the longtime rivals as the Golden Bears came back to win despite trailing by 14 with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
Cal fans were so happy to beat Stanford that they stormed the field to celebrate proving that records don't matter in rivalry games and there's no shame in beating a three-win team days before Thanksgiving.
Thanks to the fans going onto the field, we were treated to one extra highlight this weekend as someone snuck onto the Cal sideline and tried to run off with a helmet. Unfortunately for that fan, one of the equipment managers was paying attention and gave chase.
Based on the original post of the video from Cal's junior running back Jaydn Ott on Instagram Stories, the person who ran down the fan was named "Trev," which probably means it was assistant equipment manager Trevor Skogerboe who is a former high school football player and wrestler. And it certainly looks like a wrestling takedown on that tackle.
Just incredible pursuit. The fan fumbled the helmet and it was recovered by someone else from the Cal support staff. Let this serve as a warning to other fans to never try something like this in the future. You might be messing with the wrong equipment manager.