Ron Rivera to Be Named General Manager of Cal Football Program
Ron Rivera spent the 2024 season away from football after he was fired by the Washington Commanders. In 2025, he'll return to the game— but in a far different role than he's used to.
On Wednesday it was announced that the University of California would be naming Rivera the general manager of the Golden Bears' football program, pending approval from the board of regents. In February Rivera announced he was returning to his alma mater, and reports at the time suggested Rivera would be joining the university in an administrative-type role. This certainly qualifies.
The Golden Bears certainly need the help. Cal finished 6-7 last season in its first year as part of the ACC, the fifth straight sub-.500 season under head coach Justin Wilcox. The university is clearly hoping Rivera can improve the talent on the roster in a GM role and his NFL experience could prove a selling point in a similar way to how Bill Belichick's program at UNC may be appealing to certain prospects. Rivera shouted out Belichick specifically when news first came out about him being connected to the Cal program.
While at Cal Rivera was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year and as an All-American linebacker. After a successful NFL playing career, he took to the sidelines, winning two Coach of the Year awards and recording a total record of 102-103 across 13 seasons for the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders; during his time with the latter franchise he acted as de facto GM for several years, too.
Rivera will now try and translate his pedigree to the collegiate realm.