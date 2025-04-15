Star California Running Back Jaydn Ott to Enter Transfer Portal
Over the past three seasons, running back Jaydn Ott has achieved cult-hero status with California's fanbase. It even wrote him a song—the mesmerizing Chappell Roan parody "Ott to Go!"
However, cult-hero status can only get you so far in college football. Ott is entering the transfer portal, according to a Monday evening report from Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
The 22-year-old Chino, Calif. native saw his numbers dip significantly in 2024. Hampered by an ankle injury, he finished the year with 385 yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries in 10 games.
That was night and day from 2023, when his 1,315 rushing yards made him the final Golden Bears running back to lead the Pac-12 in that category. He also gained 897 yards as a freshman in 2022.
California—a still-solid program despite the decimation of its local recruiting base in recent years—went 6–7 in '24, its second straight year with that record.
The Golden Bears, with or without Ott, are scheduled to open their 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Oregon State.