Cam Newton Had Heartfelt Reaction to Auburn's Plan to Retire His Number

Newton won the Heisman Trophy for the Tigers.

Liam McKeone

Cam Newton was surprised with the news his No. 2 would be retired by Auburn.
No Auburn football player will wear No. 2 going forward.

On Monday, the university announced its intention to retire No. 2 in honor of Cam Newton, who won the Heisman Trophy for the Tigers in 2010 en route to winning the school's second national title. Newton would go on to enjoy a prolific NFL career but never quite reached the championship heights he did in an Auburn uniform.

To make the news official, Auburn AD John Cohen and Deputy AD Tim Jackson surprised Newton with the announcement. The school released a video of the interaction that showcased a heartfelt reaction from Newton, who gave both men a hearty hug and thanks before offering a sincere speech on his time at the school.

"The truth of the matter is, no one knew," Newto said. "And honestly, I didn't even know. I didn't know the impact that Auburn would have on me, of being a kid from Atlanta. And no one knew the desire to really bring something to this town that would never be forgotten."

Newton's college experience was a rollercoaster; the eventual Heisman winner started at Florida backing up Tim Tebow before playing at the JuCo level ahead of his one year at Auburn. He found a home with the Tigers and put forth one of the most dominant seasons by a QB in NCAA history. Newton led Auburn to a 14-0 record and totaled 4,327 all-purpose yards with 50 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. It is remembered fondly as one of the most enjoyable seasons for fans to watch from a star player in the collegiate realm.

Newton's number retirement is well-earned and he clearly appreciates the significance of the moment.

