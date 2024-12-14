Cam Newton Has Thoughtful but NSFW Response to Idea of Auburn QB Wearing His Number
Cam Newton put together one of the greatest single seasons in college football history at Auburn in 2010. The program has not officially retired his No. 2, but no player has worn it since he led the Tigers to the BCS national championship that season.
It certainly appears that Deuce Knight, a four-star Auburn quarterback signee in the 2025 recruiting class, is interested in wearing his namesake number. The Mississippi native wore No. 2 at George County High and was photographed in Newton's Auburn No. 2 during his visits to the program. Auburn posted Knight in the jersey after he officially signed with the program during this month's early signing period.
It remains to be seen whether he'll actually be allowed to wear the number when the program releases its 2025 roster, but Newton made his thoughts well known when answering a question on his podcast 4th&1: "It's a f--- no for me."
Responding to a call for podcast questions, an X user asked Newton, "What does Deuce Knight need to do to bring Auburn back to the top of the SEC? He said he wants to bring 2010 vibes back and looks like he wants to rock your No. 2 jersey."
Newton explained that he is fed up with the poor quarterback play since his departure from Auburn 14 years ago, and believes Knight should create his own legacy with the Tigers. He also shared words of support, wishing Knight well as he attempts to become the next great Auburn quarterback.
"I like Deuce, he was on Deestroying’s seven-on-seven team when I did get a chance to see him and meet him," Newton continued. But in this day and age, bro, everything's earned. You've gotta to earn the right. What you did in high school? Nobody gives a f--- when you're in college. I really hope that you're good. I really hope that you can stay at Auburn. I really hope that you can do everything that you're gonna say. But as an avid diehard Auburn fan, it's easier said than done. Win the lcoker room first. F--- numbers, f--- entitlement, f--- NIL, f--- all that s---.
“Bro, win a game, because the quarterback play over the years at Auburn has been egregious, it’s been satanic, it has been something that I can’t even watch a game. And that’s a shot at all players who’ve played and coaches who’ve allowed them to play.”
After a brief discussion of Bo Nix's Auburn tenure and his emergence after leaving the Tigers, Newton turned his attention back to Knight, arguing that he is doing the young QB a favor by not giving his blessing, while leaving the door cracked open if Knight proves he can follow in Newton's footsteps on the field first.
"You will not be wearing No. 2, especially not your first year. I just don't want to nuke my product like that. ... “Create your own legacy. I did. I don’t want you to feel like you gotta live up to that moment because it would be an unrealistic expectation for you Deuce to have a number that only was worn lastly by me and for you to wear it next. ... So I'm kinda doing you a favor. But bro, I want you to ball. Please ball. And then, next year, come holla at me then."
Newton went so far as to say that his own son, Chosen, wouldn't get the blessing to wear No. 2 if he was able to play at Auburn.
To Knight's credit, it appears that he got the message loud and clear.
If Knight is to ultimately earn the right to wear No. 2, he'll likely have to wait his turn as Auburn signed Oklahoma quarterback transfer Jackson Arnold on Saturday morning.