Cam Skattebo Sued by Ex-Arizona State Teammate Over Golf Cart Injury
Earlier this week, news broke that former Arizona State star and NFL draft prospect Cam Skattebo was being sued by a former teammate.
On Wednesday, Jason Wolf of the Arizona Republic detailed a lawsuit from former Sun Devil Mattheos Katergaris that alleged Skattebo caused him serious injury by jumping onto the back of a golf cart Katergaris was riding in. Skattebo's action caused Katergaris to suffer an elbow injury that he has yet to recover from, the suit claims.
Katergaris initially filed the lawsuit in 2024 with Arizona State as the defendant, but added Skattebo to the lawsuit in January. He is suing the running back for over $300,000, per Wolf.
Skattebo's NFL agents declined comment to the Arizona Republic, as did a spokesperson for the university.
Skattebo, 23, was a breakout star of the 2024 campaign. He led the Big 12 in rushing with 1,711 yards on the ground and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. Skattebo further shined in the College Football Playoff and cemented himself as one of the better running backs in this year's draft class.