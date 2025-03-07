SI

Cam Skattebo Sued by Ex-Arizona State Teammate Over Golf Cart Injury

Former Sun Devil Mattheos Katergaris claims Skattebo jumped on the back of a golf cart and caused him serious injury.

Liam McKeone

Skattebo was a star of the College Football Playoff
Skattebo was a star of the College Football Playoff / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, news broke that former Arizona State star and NFL draft prospect Cam Skattebo was being sued by a former teammate.

On Wednesday, Jason Wolf of the Arizona Republic detailed a lawsuit from former Sun Devil Mattheos Katergaris that alleged Skattebo caused him serious injury by jumping onto the back of a golf cart Katergaris was riding in. Skattebo's action caused Katergaris to suffer an elbow injury that he has yet to recover from, the suit claims.

Katergaris initially filed the lawsuit in 2024 with Arizona State as the defendant, but added Skattebo to the lawsuit in January. He is suing the running back for over $300,000, per Wolf.

Skattebo's NFL agents declined comment to the Arizona Republic, as did a spokesperson for the university.

Skattebo, 23, was a breakout star of the 2024 campaign. He led the Big 12 in rushing with 1,711 yards on the ground and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. Skattebo further shined in the College Football Playoff and cemented himself as one of the better running backs in this year's draft class.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/College Football