Cameras Caught Cam Skattebo Yelling at Teammates During Peach Bowl vs. Texas
It's been a frustrating day for star running back Cam Skattebo and the Arizona State offense in the Peach Bowl vs. the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Day. After a field goal on the team's first drive, the Sun Devils quickly found themselves down by multiple scores after Texas scored two quick touchdowns in the first quarter.
The Longhorns defense then proceeded to stifle the Sun Devils for the remainder of the first half, all while creating scarce running room for Skattebo, who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Evidently, the struggles on the ground started to get to Skattebo, who was spotted on the sidelines angrily slamming his helmet and yelling at his teammates, frustrations that seemed to stem from the Sun Devils' protections, or lack thereof.
Trailing by nine points in the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils still have yet to find the end zone despite multiple trips into the red zone. And while Skattebo did eventually break one loose for a 33-yard run in the third quarter, his largely frustrating day compounded when it was reported that he was "vomiting profusely" on the sidelines during the fourth quarter.
Of course, all it takes is one play to change the game for a player of Skattebo's caliber. Provided he returns to the game, the Sun Devils' chances of advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinal may hinge on whether he can make such a play or not.