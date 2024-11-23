Cam Ward Breaks Miami Football Record That Stood for 40 Years
When Miami's 2024 season comes to an end, quarterback Cam Ward's name will be littered across the Hurricanes' single-season record books. The senior QB, who transferred in from Washington State during the offseason, has been dominant for The U, and will likely be in New York for the Heisman ceremony in a few weeks.
Ward was impressive once again during The U's 42–14 win vs. Wake Forest, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns (with one interception), adding a score on the ground. He now has 3,774 passing yards on the season, eclipsing program legend Bernie Kosar for the single-season school record during the win. Kosar threw for 3,642 yards in 1984. He was a second-team All-American and finished fourth in Heisman voting that season.
Ward also broke the Miami single-season record for completions with 268, six more than Kosar's record '84 record mark of 262. Ward previously broke Steve Walsh's program-record 29 touchdown passes, a mark set in '88. Ward has 34 touchdown passes on the season after Saturday's game.
Kosar celebrated Ward's record-breaking performance on X during Saturday's game, sharing Miami's post about the achievement.
Ward has one more regular season game to pad his historic numbers, though he still has plenty to play for beyond next weekend's game at Syracuse. Miami would clinch a spot in the ACC championship game against SMU with a win over the Orange. If Miami wins the conference, it is a virtual lock for a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff.