CFB World Thinks Oregon Took Strategic 12th Player Penalty to Aid Upset Victory vs. Buckeyes

It was one of the most electric endings to a college football game this season.

Madison Williams

Oregon coach Dan Lanning stands on the sidelines during a game vs. Ohio State.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning stands on the sidelines during a game vs. Ohio State. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks delivered an electric 32–31 upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night, and college football fans are now noticing what appears to be an interesting coaching decision by Dan Lanning in the last seconds of the game.

The Buckeyes received the ball down one with 1:36 remaining in the game. They needed to just kick a field goal to win, but a costly penalty and a sack on quarterback Will Howard kept Ohio State at the Oregon 43-yard line with just seconds to go.

This is where Lanning's possible strategic plan began. Oregon called a timeout with 10 seconds on the clock, then entered 12 men onto the field. The Ducks received a post-snap infraction whistle, which resulted in a five-yard penalty, but also took four seconds off the clock. This gave the Buckeyes just six seconds for one play. Howard wasn't able to complete a heroic play in that amount of time, giving Oregon the victory.

Lanning hasn't confirmed this college football theory, but it's very likely he planned out what ensued in the last 10 seconds of the game.

Oregon moved to 6–0 in the year with the win, while Ohio State suffered their first loss of the season to go 5–1. It could very well put Oregon up to No. 2 in the Top 25.

