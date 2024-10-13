CFB World Thinks Oregon Took Strategic 12th Player Penalty to Aid Upset Victory vs. Buckeyes

you NEED to watch how genius this is 👀



:10 left, Oregon calls a timeout



they intentionally add a 12th man late to ensure no big gain occurs



ball is snapped, no big gain



obviously it’s a penalty BUT



1) :04 ticks off clock

2) no big gain



:06 left



only time for 1 play



