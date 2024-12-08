College Football Playoff First-Round Dates, Times, Channels, Streaming and Locations
The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is officially upon us.
After a somewhat controversial selection show found the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes as the first two teams out, the committee seeded the 12 teams—with the top four conference champions earning first-round byes.
The first round, which will be hosted by the higher seeds before the winners move onto the neutral site quarterfinals, will kickoff on Dec. 20 and 21. Here's a look at each matchup and how to watch them.
How to Watch No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame
- Date: Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV Channel: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN/ESPN+
Led by fiery head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the Indiana Hoosiers will make their first ever appearance in the CFP as they head to South Bend to take on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Cignetti led the Hoosiers to an 11-1 record in his first season in Bloomington, with their only loss coming to the Ohio State Buckeyes in late November. Notre Dame—also 11-1—has won 10 straight after an upset loss to Northern Illinois in September.
The winner will advance to the Sugar Bowl for the Quarterfinals where they'll take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
How to Watch No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Beaver Stadium - University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT
- Streaming: Max
After a heartbreaking loss to the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game, the committee honored the SMU Mustangs' 11-2 record with a berth in the College Football Playoff. They'll head to State College to take on the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Mustangs are led by quarterback Kevin Jennings who—since becoming their starting signal caller in Week 2—has SMU scoring just under 40 points per game while tallying 3,050 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Penn State, meanwhile, lost a nail biter of a Big Ten Championship to the Oregon Ducks. Their 11-2 record earned them the sixth seed in the CFP.
The winner will advance to the Fiesta Bowl for the Quarterfinals where they'll take on the No. 3 Boise State Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
How to Watch No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium - Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT
- Streaming: Max
Despite being ranked 16th in the final CFP Top 25, Clemson earned an auto-bid in the playoff after its 34-31 win over SMU in the ACC Championship. This marks the Tigers' seventh appearance in the College Football playoff—the second-most all-time behind only Alabama's eight selections.
Texas will play host to Clemson after their 22-10 OT loss to Georgia found them on the outside looking in to a first-round bye. The Longhorns' only two losses this season came at the hands of Kirby Smart's Bulldogs.
The winner will advance to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for the Quarterfinals where they'll take on the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
How to Watch No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Ohio Stadium - Columbus, Ohio
- TV Channel: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN/ESPN+
The Tennessee Volunteers, winners of six of their last seven, will travel to Columbus to take on the 10-2 Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes will likely enter this one out for blood after losing a chance at a Big Ten title with their upset loss to Michigan. The Vols? They'll look to play spoiler after their 10-2 regular season also didn't allow them to play in a conference championship.
The winner will advance to the Rose Bowl Game for the Quarterfinals where they'll take on the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils from Pasadena's Rose Bowl.