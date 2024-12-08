College Football Playoff Final Bracket, Matchups for First 12-Team Format
After an epic Conference Championship weekend across the NCAA, the sixth and final edition of the 2024 CFP rankings, seedings, and matchups has been revealed— kicking off the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
Across Friday and Saturday, Boise State (Mountain West), Oregon (Big 10), Arizona State (Big 12), Georgia (SEC), and Clemson (ACC) earned auto-bids into the dance as the five highest-ranked conference champions. The top four will earn a first-round bye.
Here's a look at the first ever 12-team CFP, as released by ESPN:
College Football Playoff Seeding, Bracket: Live Updates on Dec. 8
Given that the top four seeds earn first-round byes, here's a look at how they were re-seeded for the playoff:
1. Oregon (13–0)
2. Georgia (11–2)
3. Boise State (12–1)
4. Arizona State (11–2)
5. Texas (11–2)
6. Penn State (11–2)
7. Notre Dame (11-1)
8. Ohio State (10–2)
9. Tennessee (10–2)
10. Indiana (11–1)
11. SMU (11-2)
12. Clemson (10–3)
College Football Playoff Matchups: Live Updates on Dec. 8
The First Round of the College Football Playoff will be hosted by the higher seed. Here's a look at the matchups:
- No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas (winner moves on to play No. 4 Arizona State)
- No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State (winner moves on to play No. 1 Oregon)
- No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State (winner moves on to play No. 3 Boise State)
- No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame (winner moves on to play No. 2 Georgia)
The First Round of the 2024 College Football Playoff will kickoff on Friday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 22.